Village lane flooded for third time in downpour

PUBLISHED: 15:52 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 17 August 2020

Flooding on Meadow Lane, Carbrooke, during Sunday's heavy rain. The Defews' property is on the left of the photo. Picture: Nathan Defew

Flooding on Meadow Lane, Carbrooke, during Sunday's heavy rain. The Defews' property is on the left of the photo. Picture: Nathan Defew

Archant

A lane became a river at the height of Sunday’s downpours.

Flooding in Carbrooke, during Sunday's heavy rain Picture: Nathan DefewFlooding in Carbrooke, during Sunday's heavy rain Picture: Nathan Defew

Businessman Nathan Defew bought a former bakery on Meadow Lane at Carbrooke, near Watton, with his wife Lucy in 2007.

He said since then, the road outside had flooded three times. So far, the couple’s property has escaped damage.

“It’s happened in 2008, 2016 and now 2020,” said Mr Defew, 43. “I’ve got pictures from all three times and we’re getting fed up with it.

“The water comes down the Shipdham Road, onto Church Street, and then it turns right onto Meadow Lane.

“The drainage in the village isn’t adequate to stop this happening.”

Mr Defew said he measured the water flowing past his three-bedroom home and it was 10ins deep.

He said when he took his dog for a walk, after the waters receded, he could smell sewage.

“It’s not very nice,” he said. “Especially in the warm weather.”

Mr Defew said since he bought his timber-framed home, a number of new properties had been built nearby, increasing demand on infrastructure.

He said no-one appeared to be taking ownership of the problem.

“It seems to be a very grey area, no-one seems to put their hand up for it,” he said. “Every time there’s a downpour or a thunderstorm, we stand outside worrying.”

