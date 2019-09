Fire crews tackle blaze at Lowestoft cliffs

The coastline at Corton, where fire crews from Lowestoft were called to an outdoor fire on Friday.

Three fire crews from Lowestoft were called to deal with a fire outdoors.

Mobilised with @LowestoftSouth to #fire in the open at Corton Cliffs, #Lowestoft. Unimog in use on the beach. @SuffolkFire pic.twitter.com/0A66OwuLUM — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) September 20, 2019

Two appliances from Lowestoft South and one from Lowestoft North were called to the fire at Corton Cliffs at around 5.45pm on Friday.

The crews were on scene for around 55 minutes and used an off-road Unimog on the beach to tackle the fire.