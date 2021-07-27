Tips to keep your pets safe during summer
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Pet owners have been offered some tips to help keep their four-legged friends safe this summer, with the risk of heatstroke occurring.
Luxury accessory company Lords & Labradors has given its tips to help minimise the risk of dehydration and heatstroke in pets in the summer heat.
Some of the key symptoms it says to watch out for include dry pale gums, bright red tongue, excessive panting, agitated behaviour, drooling, increased heart rate and vomiting.
It said to minimise the risk of dehydration and heatstroke, your pet should always have access to fresh drinking water even when out and about, and that people should avoid exercising their dog during the hottest part of the day and instead try to get out early morning or late evening.
Lords & Labradors added: "For many dogs, a pool, river, or lake may look inviting when the temperatures are high, however, it’s important to remember that not all dogs can swim, or even like the water.
"If you are near water with a current or tide, be wary as even if your dog is a strong swimmer, they could quickly find themselves in trouble, especially if they are swimming against a tide.
"Keep a lookout for blue-green algae and associated warning signs, as this is often poisonous for dogs. Don’t let your dog swim or drink water which you suspect is contaminated.
"If your dog does enjoy swimming, after they have played in the water you should ensure they are always thoroughly rinsed to wash away salt, chlorine, and harmful bacteria."