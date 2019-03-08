What will the weather be like for the Lord Mayor's Celebration this weekend?

You might want to take a rain mac if you're joining the fun at the Lord Mayor's celebrations this year as Norwich is set for on and off showers.

It might be one of the most anticipated summer events, but sunshine isn't guaranteed.

Saturday, the day of the 'love is all around you' themed Lord Mayor's Procession, is due to be fairly cloudy with light showers of rain on and off across the region and highs of around 20C inland.

Sunday, when the Norwich Lane's summer party takes place along with The Great Norwich Duck Race, is expected to be brighter but there's still the chance of rain as the afternoon draws on.

Temperatures will hover around 19C to 20C.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said conditions will continue to be fairly mild up until around Wednesday next week, when things will likely become more unsettled and heavier showers may set in.