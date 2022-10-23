Dramatic photos show lightning strikes over Norfolk

Gallery

Lightning strikes captured over Norwich on Sunday, October 23, by Daniel James - Credit: Daniel James

Dramatic pictures have captured the moment lightning strikes hit the county as a storm front hammered the region.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the eastern region this evening (October 23) until the early hours of Monday morning, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected.

Roaring thunder could be head as the storm passed and skies were lit up by bolts of lightning.

A photo taken by Jensen Head captures a bolt of lightning over Lingwood, near Norwich - Credit: Jensen Head

Pictures taken in Norwich and the nearby village of Lingwood captured the storm in action as it ripped across the county.

Lightning hits Norwich as a storm front passes through - Credit: Daniel James

Lightning breaks through the storm clouds above Norwich - Credit: Daniel James

Hundreds of homes have been affected by power cuts since it began, in areas surrounding Thetford, Attleborough and Diss.

The Met Office has warned there is a chance of flooding and disruption, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.