News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Gallery

Dramatic photos show lightning strikes over Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:50 PM October 23, 2022
Updated: 8:55 PM October 23, 2022
Lightning strikes captured over Norwich on Sunday, October 23, by Daniel James

Lightning strikes captured over Norwich on Sunday, October 23, by Daniel James - Credit: Daniel James

Dramatic pictures have captured the moment lightning strikes hit the county as a storm front hammered the region.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the eastern region this evening (October 23) until the early hours of Monday morning, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected.

Roaring thunder could be head as the storm passed and skies were lit up by bolts of lightning.

A photo taken by Jensen Head captures a bolt of lightning over Lingwood, near Norwich

A photo taken by Jensen Head captures a bolt of lightning over Lingwood, near Norwich - Credit: Jensen Head

Pictures taken in Norwich and the nearby village of Lingwood captured the storm in action as it ripped across the county.

Lightning hits Norwich as a storm front passes through

Lightning hits Norwich as a storm front passes through - Credit: Daniel James

Lightning breaks through the storm clouds above Norwich

Lightning breaks through the storm clouds above Norwich - Credit: Daniel James

Hundreds of homes have been affected by power cuts since it began, in areas surrounding Thetford, Attleborough and Diss. 

The Met Office has warned there is a chance of flooding and disruption, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Norfolk Live News
Norwich News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Free school meal evouchers and gift cards can be used by families over Easter at a range of supermar

'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught doing 84mph in a 50mph zone in North Burlingham. 

Driver caught doing 84mph in 50mph zone

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon