Light snows falls overnight across north Norfolk

30 January, 2019 - 09:36
North Norfolk woke up to a dusting of snow this morning after light snowfall overnight.

Although there was more snow elsewhere in the county, roofs in some villages where covered in white and fields were also glistening on Wednesday morning (January 30).

Police and the county council warned motorists to take extra case on the roads in the icy conditions.

Some more Greater Anglia rail services have been Norwich and Sheringham were cancelled, which the company said was not due to the weather, but a ‘train fault’.

The mercury is expected to reach a maximum of just 3 degrees today on the north Norfolk coast and it should be chilly and overcast for the whole day. Tomorrow (Thursday) we can expect sunny intervals and a light breeze, and the possibility of more light snow on Friday.

It is likely to remain mostly cloudy for the weekend.

MORE: Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow.

-Have you taken any photos of the snow or have you been affected by the weather? Email stuart.anderson@Archant.co.uk

