Video

What is the weather going to be like for Let's Rock Norwich and Sunday Sessions?

15,000 fans turned out for the Let's Rock festival at Earlham Park last year. Picture: Let's Rock Archant

Thousands of people are set to descend on Earlham Park in Norwich this weekend for two days of live music.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Let's Rock takes place at the park on Saturday, with Sunday Sessions on the following day.

And it looks like it is going to be a mixed bag when it comes to the weather.

MORE: All you need to know ahead of Let's Rock Norwich 2019

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said: "It's looking nice for Saturday with temperatures between 20C to 22C but Sunday is set to be cloudier.

"Sunday morning will be just about dry with showers developing and wind picking up in the afternoon.

"It's going to get more unsettled from Sunday night and temperatures are set to drop to about 15C to 17C."

MORE: All you need to know ahead of Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019

For fans travelling to the events, Konectbus is putting on special park and ride services from Costessey and County Hall which will run until midnight.