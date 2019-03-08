Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

What is the weather going to be like for Let's Rock Norwich and Sunday Sessions?

PUBLISHED: 14:53 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 24 May 2019

15,000 fans turned out for the Let's Rock festival at Earlham Park last year. Picture: Let's Rock

15,000 fans turned out for the Let's Rock festival at Earlham Park last year. Picture: Let's Rock

Archant

Thousands of people are set to descend on Earlham Park in Norwich this weekend for two days of live music.

Let's Rock takes place at the park on Saturday, with Sunday Sessions on the following day.

And it looks like it is going to be a mixed bag when it comes to the weather.

MORE: All you need to know ahead of Let's Rock Norwich 2019

Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest said: "It's looking nice for Saturday with temperatures between 20C to 22C but Sunday is set to be cloudier.

"Sunday morning will be just about dry with showers developing and wind picking up in the afternoon.

"It's going to get more unsettled from Sunday night and temperatures are set to drop to about 15C to 17C."

MORE: All you need to know ahead of Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019

For fans travelling to the events, Konectbus is putting on special park and ride services from Costessey and County Hall which will run until midnight.

Most Read

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; ARCHANT

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The football law changes Norwich City fans need to be aware of for next season

Attacking players are no longer allowed to disrupt defensive walls of three or more men, thanks to IFAB law changes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; ARCHANT

2 Sisters Food Group reveals factory closure plans

2 Sisters Food Group in Witham is facing closure. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Thieves smash windows in overnight crime spree through town

At some point between 10.30pm on May 21 and 5.30am the following day, a car’s window was smashed on Wesley Close. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich radio station launches new breakfast show and presenting team

Future Radio's new presenting team. From left, Jamie Debenham, Rammer and Sam Day. Photo: Shellie Wall Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists