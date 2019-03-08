'Lengthy summer spells' to hit region this week as conditions creep up to 32C

Beccles Lido has been extremely popular during the current hot weather. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket across Norfolk this week, as forecasters predict "lengthy sunny spells" and hot weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The balmy conditions are predicted to reach up 32C in parts of Norfolk by Thursday, with most of region experiencing dry conditions from tomorrow.

Phil Garner, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "Monday will be dry, with lengthy spells of sunshine and feeling very warm in the afternoon. Top temperatures should be around 29 degrees."

Tuesday will be a dry, sunny and a hot day across the region, with temperatures settling at around 25C and 56pc humidity.

By Wednesday, the weather conditions will creep up to 30C and eventually peak to a maximum of 32C on Thursday, at a humidity of 51pc.