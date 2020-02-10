Road remains blocked by fallen debris
PUBLISHED: 08:20 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 10 February 2020
Archant
One of the busiest routes into King's Lynn is blocked by fallen debris this morning.
Parts of a roof and other structures are lying across John Kennedy Road between the junctions wih Loke Road and North Street.
Firefighters were called to a number of reports of unsafe buildings in the area yesterday afternoon, as gusts of up to 60mph hit west Norfolk.
Gaywood Road and Swan Lane were also blocked for a while by fallen trees
