Road remains blocked by fallen debris

PUBLISHED: 08:20 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 10 February 2020

John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn has been blocked by fallen debris Picture: Chris Bishop

One of the busiest routes into King's Lynn is blocked by fallen debris this morning.

Parts of a roof and other structures are lying across John Kennedy Road between the junctions wih Loke Road and North Street.

Firefighters were called to a number of reports of unsafe buildings in the area yesterday afternoon, as gusts of up to 60mph hit west Norfolk.

Gaywood Road and Swan Lane were also blocked for a while by fallen trees

