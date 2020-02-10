Busy road will remain closed after rain hampers clear-up

A clear-up operation is under way on John Kennedy Road, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A busy road remains closed after heavy rain hampered efforts to clear away debris.

John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn has been blocked by fallen debris Picture: Chris Bishop John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn has been blocked by fallen debris Picture: Chris Bishop

Officials now say John Kennedy Road in King's Lynn will not be open before this evening's rush hour.

It has been closed all day between the junctions of Loke Road and North Street after parts of a roof and other debris were blown onto the carriageway.

West Norfolk council said this afternoon: "Despite contractors' efforts to clear the debris on John Kennedy Road, weather conditions have hampered efforts to make the affected building safe. Under advice of building control assessors, the road will stay closed until they are satisfied the building has been made safe.

"While John Kennedy Road is closed, please ask people to plan their journey home to avoid this area - this advice is for pedestrians and motorists. Be assured that building control and county highways are doing their best to get the road re-opened, but people's safety is paramount."

Part of Broad Street lso remains closed at the Norfolk Street end while the safety of a building is assessed.