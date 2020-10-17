Search

Advanced search

Flood alert issued for part of Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 10:52 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 17 October 2020

High tides are forecast for King's Lynn on Sunday morning Picture: Ian Burt

High tides are forecast for King's Lynn on Sunday morning Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2011

A flood alert has been issued for part of the coastline because of expected high tides.

The Environment Agency alert also covers Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopThe Environment Agency alert also covers Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

The warning from the Environment Agency covers the area from King’s Lynn to Hunstanton.

It says tides will be higher than usual as a result of spring tides, peaking at 7.51am, although conditions may apply two to four hours either side.

“We expect flooding to affect King’s Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints,” the agency adds.

“Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point. Coastal conditions should ease for the high tide at 8.27pm.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” the warning says. “Our incident response staff are closing locks and flood gates and checking defences. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as pub announces permanent closure

The Henry IV pub in Fakenham has announced its permanent closure. Image: Google StreetView

Farmer buys bomber and displays it on Norfolk roadside

Thomas Hurn has a Jaguar Jet bomber which flew from RAF Coltishall on his farm at Tattersett, near Fakenham Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk pub worker tests positive for coronavirus

The Lighthouse Inn, Walcott. Picture: ALEX HURRELL

Driver jailed over crash which killed two ‘amazing parents’

Robert and Paula Bateman, who died after a head-on collision on the A142 Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Covid support officers take to streets to curb Norwich’s rising coronavirus rates

The rise in coronavirus cases in Norwich is causing concern. Picture by: Sonya Duncan