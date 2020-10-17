Flood alert issued for part of Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 10:52 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 17 October 2020
A flood alert has been issued for part of the coastline because of expected high tides.
The warning from the Environment Agency covers the area from King’s Lynn to Hunstanton.
It says tides will be higher than usual as a result of spring tides, peaking at 7.51am, although conditions may apply two to four hours either side.
“We expect flooding to affect King’s Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints,” the agency adds.
“Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point. Coastal conditions should ease for the high tide at 8.27pm.
“We are closely monitoring the situation,” the warning says. “Our incident response staff are closing locks and flood gates and checking defences. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”
