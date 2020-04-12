Search

Advanced search

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

PUBLISHED: 13:45 12 April 2020

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Met Office

A weather warning is in place for parts of Norfolk with forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met OfficeMet Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Forecasters are warning a large band of rain, currently making its way across the country may cause flooding and disruption.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Norfolk, including Kings Lynn and Downham Market, today (April 12) from 3pm through to 11pm.

The Met Office yellow warning says: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

You may also want to watch:

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Person rescued from river at popular holiday spot

Emergency services at Bure Close in Wroxham where someone has to be rescued from the river. Picture: Submitted

Cyclist left with horror injuries after car ‘catapults’ him off bike

Felipe Gonzalez has sustained life changing injuries after he was knocked off his bike. Photo: Felipe Gonzalez

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Man’s body found in city centre street

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

‘I felt helpless’: Parents’ tell of five-month-old baby’s coronavirus fight

Emily Woodger, mother to five-month-old Amelia Woodger, has thanked the NHS after her baby tested positive for the coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Woodger

‘Joker’ arrested for coughing in police officers’ faces

Police Stock Images

Norwich bar owner finds unexploded bomb in his garden

David Moore with the bomb disposal unit at The Street, in Taverham. PHOTO: David Moore

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office
Drive 24