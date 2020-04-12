Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

A weather warning is in place for parts of Norfolk with forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Forecasters are warning a large band of rain, currently making its way across the country may cause flooding and disruption.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Norfolk, including Kings Lynn and Downham Market, today (April 12) from 3pm through to 11pm.

The Met Office yellow warning says: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”