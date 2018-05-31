King's Lynn Mart closed due to Storm Dennis

The King's Lynn Mart at night Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

High winds battering Norfolk due to Storm Dennis has seen the historic fair in King's Lynn cut short.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mart in King's Lynn is closing at 5pm tonight (Saturday) due to inclement weather. — WestNorfolkBC (@WestNorfolkBC) February 15, 2020

Thousands of families had been due to enjoy the fun at the King's Lynn Mart but the event was cut short tonight at 5pm.

West Norfolk Council said the decision was taken due to the "inclement weather".

You may also want to watch:

The 816th opening of the annual Tuesday Market Place fair took place on its traditional date of Valentine Day and is due to run until Saturday, February 22.

The Showmen's Guild of Great Britain event, which was granted a Royal charter by King Henry VIII in 1537, attracts thousands of local families and fairground enthusiasts.

Storm Dennis is seeing gusting wind speeds of between 50mph and 70mph across the region on Saturday evening posing problems for fairground rides at the Mart.

The weather has also seen the cancellation of Saturday night events at the inaugural lights festival in Norwich.