King's Lynn Mart closed due to Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 18:36 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:36 15 February 2020

The King's Lynn Mart at night Picture: Matthew Usher.

The King's Lynn Mart at night Picture: Matthew Usher.

High winds battering Norfolk due to Storm Dennis has seen the historic fair in King's Lynn cut short.

Thousands of families had been due to enjoy the fun at the King's Lynn Mart but the event was cut short tonight at 5pm.

West Norfolk Council said the decision was taken due to the "inclement weather".

The 816th opening of the annual Tuesday Market Place fair took place on its traditional date of Valentine Day and is due to run until Saturday, February 22.

The Showmen's Guild of Great Britain event, which was granted a Royal charter by King Henry VIII in 1537, attracts thousands of local families and fairground enthusiasts.

Storm Dennis is seeing gusting wind speeds of between 50mph and 70mph across the region on Saturday evening posing problems for fairground rides at the Mart.

The weather has also seen the cancellation of Saturday night events at the inaugural lights festival in Norwich.

