City site reopens following storm damage to 'dangerous' tree above gas pipe

PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 29 August 2019

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Archant

A city attraction which was closed after storm damage to a "dangerous" tree above a high pressure fuel line has reopened to the public.

Kett's Heights, which offers visitors panoramic views of the city from a steep, secluded spot on Kett's Hill was closed to the public for more than a week after a sycamore tree above a gas pipe was damaged during a storm.

Norwich City Council carried out repair works, including a gas inspection, to make the tree safe between Tuesday, August 20 and Wednesday, August 28, when the site reopened.

A spokesman from Friends of Kett's Heights said: "I've been informed that the site is now open again.

"Hopefully, the work has been completed and the site will stay open."

And a Norwich city council spokesperson confirmed that all works at the site were completed on Wednesday.

They said: "Work at Kett's Heights was completed yesterday and it reopened immediately afterwards."

