City site reopens following storm damage to 'dangerous' tree above gas pipe
PUBLISHED: 13:42 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 29 August 2019
Archant
A city attraction which was closed after storm damage to a "dangerous" tree above a high pressure fuel line has reopened to the public.
Kett's Heights, which offers visitors panoramic views of the city from a steep, secluded spot on Kett's Hill was closed to the public for more than a week after a sycamore tree above a gas pipe was damaged during a storm.
Norwich City Council carried out repair works, including a gas inspection, to make the tree safe between Tuesday, August 20 and Wednesday, August 28, when the site reopened.
A spokesman from Friends of Kett's Heights said: "I've been informed that the site is now open again.
"Hopefully, the work has been completed and the site will stay open."
And a Norwich city council spokesperson confirmed that all works at the site were completed on Wednesday.
They said: "Work at Kett's Heights was completed yesterday and it reopened immediately afterwards."