City site closed after storm damage to 'dangerous' tree above gas pipeline

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree is removed from a high-pressure gas pipeline. Photo: Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

A historic Norwich site is closed while a "dangerous" tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kett's Heights has been shut following storm damage to a tree located above the high-pressure fuel line.

The steep, secluded spot, on Kett's Hill, is expected to reopen later this week.

A city council spokesperson said: "A tree was damaged during the recent storms and needs to be made safe.

"The work is hoped to be completed by the end of the week and we'll let you know when it's open for visitors."

Kett's Heights is temporarily closed to the public.



A tree was damaged during the recent storms and needs to be

made safe.



The work is hoped to be completed by the end of the week and

we'll let you know when it's open again for visitors. pic.twitter.com/A9v5ADvzdX — Norwich City Council (@NorwichCC) August 22, 2019

READ MORE: How one of Norwich's hidden gems is enjoying a new lease of life

A spokesperson for Friends of Kett's Heights added: "The entrance to Kett's Heights may be padlocked to prevent access while work is underway to remove the dangerous tree by the lower path close to the walnut tree.

"This work started Tuesday and will be continuing until completed. It is complicated by the presence of the high-pressure gas pipeline almost immediately underneath the tree. Hopefully the site will be open very soon."

-For more information, visit Friends of Kett's Heights.

You may also want to watch: