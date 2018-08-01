Last month was sunniest July ever in the east

Published: 8:48 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

Last month was the hottest July on record for the east of the country, it can be revealed, as the heatwave is set to return.

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

New figures, revealed this evening by meteorologist Dan Holley, showed the east saw extremes in temperature ranging from 6.1C on July 4 to 34.7C on July 27.

It was the second warmest July on record, the sunniest July ever, and the sunniest month with May 1989.

It was also the second sunniest month on record, and the driest July since 1990.

It comes as the hot weather is set to continue.

Adam Dury, a meteorologist with UEA-based Weatherquest, said: 'For tomorrow, Thursday, it's a dry and very warm day with long spells of sunshine, just turning a little cloudier at times into the afternoon. There will be a light south-westerly wind with sea breezes developing again.'

He said top temperatures inland would be around 27C - 30C.