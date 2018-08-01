Last month was sunniest July ever in the east
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Last month was the hottest July on record for the east of the country, it can be revealed, as the heatwave is set to return.
New figures, revealed this evening by meteorologist Dan Holley, showed the east saw extremes in temperature ranging from 6.1C on July 4 to 34.7C on July 27.
It was the second warmest July on record, the sunniest July ever, and the sunniest month with May 1989.
It was also the second sunniest month on record, and the driest July since 1990.
It comes as the hot weather is set to continue.
You may also want to watch:
Adam Dury, a meteorologist with UEA-based Weatherquest, said: 'For tomorrow, Thursday, it's a dry and very warm day with long spells of sunshine, just turning a little cloudier at times into the afternoon. There will be a light south-westerly wind with sea breezes developing again.'
He said top temperatures inland would be around 27C - 30C.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 7 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 8 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 9 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan