Fireworks event to go ahead despite weather warnings

PUBLISHED: 13:28 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 01 November 2019

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A fireworks event is set to go ahead despite warnings about wet weather across the county.

Visitors to Fawkes in the Walks at the King's Lynn park tonight are urged to keep an eye on weather updates, however organisers say they expect the rain to clear and for the fireworks display and bonfire to go ahead as normal.

15 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2019

West Norfolk council which organises the event has had to adjust its layout due to wind direction and says visitors should wear wellies and dress appropriately.

A council spokesman said: "The wind direction means we need to adjust the usual layout, so from 7:45pm all access points to the event from the town centre will be closed. People are urged to arrive early and park in town centre car parks. People walking in from the other side of The Walks will still be able to access the site from the Tennyson Road side."

The council has urged those looking for updates to visit its Facebook page.

