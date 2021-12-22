Drivers warned of icy roads as temperatures dipped to -5C overnight
- Credit: Steve Adams
Drivers are being warned to take care this morning after temperatures dipped as low as -5C in Norfolk overnight.
In a tweet, Norfolk Police wrote: “Bitterly cold this morning so please drive to the road conditions.”
At around 8am in Norwich, the Met Office weather website said temperatures should go back up to 0C but it will feel more like -2C.
It comes as temperatures dipped as low as -5C on Tuesday night – the region's coldest night since April.
Dan Holley a meteorologist at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, Tweeted: “Last night was the coldest in the region since April, with -5C (23F) recorded at the usual prone sites of Santon Downham, Woburn and Writtle.”
Weather conditions are expected to be cold this week with high pressure providing largely drier weather and overnight frost.