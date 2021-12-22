Drivers warned of icy roads as temperatures dipped to -5C overnight

Drivers are being warned to take care this morning after temperatures dipped as low as -5C in Norfolk overnight.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police wrote: “Bitterly cold this morning so please drive to the road conditions.”

Bitterly cold this morning so please drive to the road conditions #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 22, 2021

At around 8am in Norwich, the Met Office weather website said temperatures should go back up to 0C but it will feel more like -2C.

It comes as temperatures dipped as low as -5C on Tuesday night – the region's coldest night since April.

Dan Holley a meteorologist at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, Tweeted: “Last night was the coldest in the region since April, with -5C (23F) recorded at the usual prone sites of Santon Downham, Woburn and Writtle.”

EAST: Last night was the coldest in the region since April, with -5°C (23°F) recorded at the usual prone sites of Santon Downham, Woburn and Writtle 🥶 pic.twitter.com/XJw3rB910z — Dan Holley (@danholley_) December 22, 2021

Weather conditions are expected to be cold this week with high pressure providing largely drier weather and overnight frost.