News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Drivers warned of icy roads as temperatures dipped to -5C overnight

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:01 AM December 22, 2021
Updated: 8:32 AM December 22, 2021
A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

A previous photo of a frosty Norwich. - Credit: Steve Adams

Drivers are being warned to take care this morning after temperatures dipped as low as -5C in Norfolk overnight.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police wrote: “Bitterly cold this morning so please drive to the road conditions.” 

At around 8am in Norwich, the Met Office weather website said temperatures should go back up to 0C but it will feel more like -2C. 

It comes as temperatures dipped as low as -5C on Tuesday night – the region's coldest night since April. 

Dan Holley a meteorologist at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, Tweeted: “Last night was the coldest in the region since April, with -5C (23F) recorded at the usual prone sites of Santon Downham, Woburn and Writtle.” 

Weather conditions are expected to be cold this week with high pressure providing largely drier weather and overnight frost. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

Christmas

Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular and The Polar Express Train Ride are two of the Norfolk events cancelled due to Covid. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

The Christmas events in Norfolk and Waveney cancelled due to Covid

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Bell Inn

'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Brad Damms took drone images across Norfolk, including this one of Norwich at night.

Gallery

Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon