Norfolk braces itself for a cold night as temperatures plummet below freezing

PUBLISHED: 20:40 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:40 10 December 2018

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Parts of Norfolk could experience temperatures as low as minus five tonight as winter tightens its grip on the county but just how cold some areas will get will be determined by cloud cover.

Forecasters have warned of difficult gritting conditions on Norfolk’s roads as clear skies over parts of the county will cause temperatures to drop to minus five while elsewhere cloud cover could keep temperatures at five degrees.

On Twitter, Dan Holley from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest warned: “A difficult night for road gritting, hugely dependent on cloud cover. Where the cloud lingers temperatures will remain above freezing, but under clear skies the usual prone spots could drop as low as -5C.”

The forecaster also said some areas cold be at risk of freezing fog.

