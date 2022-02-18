News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood gates to close in Hunstanton to 'prevent people coming to harm'

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:47 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 9:01 AM February 18, 2022
Sandcastles on Hunstanton beach on the late May bank holiday. Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The promenade flood gates in Hunstanton will close at high tides this weekend. - Credit: Archant

The flood gates in Hunstanton will be shut during high tides on Friday (February 18) and over the weekend due to Storm Eunice.

The promenade flood gates will be shut at least two hours either side of the high tides in the seaside town.

While the worst of the weather is expected on Friday, with winds up to 80mph, strong onshore winds are predicted to continue over the weekend.

While tides are not currently predicted to be unusually high in Hunstanton, the closure will protect people in the area from the risks posed by spray and waves.

Councillor Paul Kunes, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We know that this kind of weather can provide quite a spectacle on the coast and people will want to go and see it but we would urge them to do so from a safe distance.

"These closures will prevent people from coming to harm."

