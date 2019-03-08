Video

How to keep cool at night in the heat, experts advise

The NHS has issued advice for people for keeping cool overnight. Pictured, woman feeling hot and sweating at home. Photo: Getty Images Archant

Keeping windows shut during the day, drinking low-fat milk, and even sleeping naked.

These are just some of the more unexpected ways experts have advised keeping cool at night during the heatwave which is set to bring highs of 38C this week.

The UK is set to see scorching temperatures over the next few days, with south east England seeing overnight highs of 24C on Tuesday, July 23 - just one degree cooler than daytime temperatures in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

And while forecasters in Norfolk are predicting highs of 19C for the region, sleeping during the heatwave can still prove tricky.

The NHS has issued advice for people for keeping cool overnight.

Chief nursing officer Ruth May said: "Everyone can take simple steps to avoid fun in the sun turning in to a holiday in hospital.

"The NHS will always be there for anyone who needs it, but everyone can help by checking in on vulnerable friends and neighbours."

The health service's tips for coping with the hot weather at night include:

- Shut windows and pull down blinds when it is hotter outside;

- Use shades, reflective material outside the windows, or light coloured curtains;

- Have a cool bath or shower, or splash yourself with cool water;

- Drink fluids including water, low-fat milk, tea and coffee, and avoid excess alcohol;

- And find the coolest room in the house to sleep in.

The health service also advises people to wear loose, cool clothing, and a hat and sunglasses to go outdoors in the heat of the day.

But GP Sarah Brewer, who also shared her top tip for staying cool during the heat at night, advised a simpler solution.

"Sleeping naked means that your body remains cooler during the night, which is important as overheating is a common cause of disturbed sleep," she said.

"Being over-hot in bed by even three or four degrees changes brain-wave patterns, reduces the amount of time you spend in REM sleep, increases the chances of waking up and reduces deep sleep."

Dr Brewer said sleeping naked could also offer a range of health benefits, including: aiding weight loss; improving skin problems; reducing the risk of infections; improving relationships and boosting male fertility.

