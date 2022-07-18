Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?

Red and amber weather warnings are in place across Norfolk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With temperatures set to reach up to 40C today in Norfolk, this is where will be the hottest.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for most of Norfolk, with a red warning for extreme heat in place for the west of the county.

Downham Market is forecasted to be the hottest place in Norfolk today, with the mercury set to reach 36C from around 4pm until 6pm.

The first ever red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued over parts of Norfolk - Credit: Met Office

In King's Lynn the mercury could rise to 35C and further south in Thetford there could also be highs of 36C between 4pm and 5pm.

In Norwich and Diss it is set to hit the mid-30s, though on the north and east coast it is looking slightly cooler with highs of 30C in Great Yarmouth and Cromer.

Hundreds of homes in South Wootton, North Wootton and Castle Rising in west Norfolk also have little or no water due to a burst main, which is set to be fixed by Anglian Water by 1pm today.

People are being urged to check on elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours during the heatwave, which will last until Wednesday.

There are also schools closed across Norfolk today due to the high temperatures.