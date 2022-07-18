News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:04 AM July 18, 2022
Red and amber weather warnings are in place across Norfolk. 

Red and amber weather warnings are in place across Norfolk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

With temperatures set to reach up to 40C today in Norfolk, this is where will be the hottest.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for most of Norfolk, with a red warning for extreme heat in place for the west of the county.

Downham Market is forecasted to be the hottest place in Norfolk today, with the mercury set to reach 36C from around 4pm until 6pm. 

The first ever red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued over parts of Norfolk

The first ever red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued over parts of Norfolk - Credit: Met Office

In King's Lynn the mercury could rise to 35C and further south in Thetford there could also be highs of 36C between 4pm and 5pm.

In Norwich and Diss it is set to hit the mid-30s, though on the north and east coast it is looking slightly cooler with highs of 30C in Great Yarmouth and Cromer. 

Hundreds of homes in South Wootton, North Wootton and Castle Rising in west Norfolk also have little or no water due to a burst main, which is set to be fixed by Anglian Water by 1pm today. 

People are being urged to check on elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours during the heatwave, which will last until Wednesday. 

There are also schools closed across Norfolk today due to the high temperatures. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Norfolk Live News

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Sunday Times has named Horsey Gap as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: JP Appleton

East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon