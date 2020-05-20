In pictures: Families bask in sunshine of the year’s hottest day - at a distance
PUBLISHED: 16:59 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 20 May 2020
As temperatures soared to create the hottest day of the year, people in Norfolk have been making the most of the easing of lockdown measures to bask in the sunshine.
With families now allowed to travel greater distances and sunbathe, some chose to take to the coast and take in some social distanced rays.
Others elected to take to their local parks, particularly those further away from the coast, with Norwich’s Earlham Park particularly busy.
Temperatures reached the mid to high 20s on the glorious Wednesday afternoon, however, with social distancing still in effect people generally kept safely away from one another.
People also made use of open spaces on the edge of the city, such as Whitlingham Country Park, where Mitch the Dog took a cooling dip.
However, other parts of the county remained eerily quiet, with seaside towns such as Great Yarmouth not seeing nearly as many visitors at would ordinarily have on such a warm day.
