In pictures: Families bask in sunshine of the year’s hottest day - at a distance

PUBLISHED: 16:59 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 20 May 2020

Francis Dodman and her daughter, Lola Laurie, 21-month-old find shells on the beach at Waxham as they enjoy the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As temperatures soared to create the hottest day of the year, people in Norfolk have been making the most of the easing of lockdown measures to bask in the sunshine.

Friends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFriends Alfie Atoe, 11, and Anya Herod, 10, enjoying the beach at Waxham in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With families now allowed to travel greater distances and sunbathe, some chose to take to the coast and take in some social distanced rays.

Others elected to take to their local parks, particularly those further away from the coast, with Norwich’s Earlham Park particularly busy.

Temperatures reached the mid to high 20s on the glorious Wednesday afternoon, however, with social distancing still in effect people generally kept safely away from one another.

Mitch the dog enjoying cooling off in the hot weather at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMitch the dog enjoying cooling off in the hot weather at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People also made use of open spaces on the edge of the city, such as Whitlingham Country Park, where Mitch the Dog took a cooling dip.

However, other parts of the county remained eerily quiet, with seaside towns such as Great Yarmouth not seeing nearly as many visitors at would ordinarily have on such a warm day.

