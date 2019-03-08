County enjoys sunshine on hottest day of the year

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sunshine at Hunstanton beach. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Thousands of people basked in the sunshine on the hottest day of the year in the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sunshine at Hunstanton beach. Picture: Chris Bishop Hundreds of people enjoyed the sunshine at Hunstanton beach. Picture: Chris Bishop

Families flocked to the coast to make the most of the weather as temperatures reached 29C in Norfolk.

On Saturday afternoon, meteorologist Dan Holley from Norwich-based Weatherquest tweeted: "It's already the warmest day of the year so far in this region, with several hours of further heating to go. We've already hit 29C at Cambridge, High Beach and Woburn."

You may also want to watch:

Temperatures will ease overnight but the sunny weather will continue on Sunday with highs of 24C.

EAST: It's already the warmest day of the year so far in this region, with several hours of further heating to go. We've already hit 29C at Cambridge, High Beach and Woburn - quite a contrast to this time yesterday... ️ pic.twitter.com/NXyRfhIHYj — Dan Holley (@danholley_) June 29, 2019

Phil Garner from Weatherquest said: "On Monday and Tuesday we are expecting temperatures to be in the high teens or low 20s, which is what we would expect for this time of year."

Konectbus urged people to keep hydrated while travelling.

In a tweet the company said: "It's mega hot outside in Norwich! If you're travelling with us this afternoon please do pack a bottle of water and stay hydrated."