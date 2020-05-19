Search

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

PUBLISHED: 16:54 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 19 May 2020

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

zakaz86

The hottest day of the year is expected to hit Norfolk on Wednesday - but thunderclouds may be gathering.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to rise to 26C on May 20, meaning the region could be warmer than parts of the Mediterranean.

Dan Holley, meteorologist from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Wednesday will be a similar day to Tuesday.

“There may be cloud in the morning, but after that the weather will get fairer.

“The higher inland you are the higher the temperature will be. We are fairly comfortable we will have the hottest day of the year so far.”

You may also want to watch:

But Thursday (May 21) could be a different story. Although highs of over 20C are still expected, there is a good chance of thunderstorms.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Thursday will be another warm day with hazy sunshine although there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop across England, Wales and southeast Scotland. It is across east and southeast England where these are most likely, with frequent lightning, hail and torrential downpours of up to 40mm in a few hours all possible.”

Relaxed government lockdown restrictions now allow for people to make journeys for exercise, meaning parks and beaches in the region are expected to be busier than in previous weeks.

Popular destinations such as Cromer and Wells-next-the-Sea saw an increase in visitors on Sunday as residents enjoyed the bright weather.

However, community leaders have urged people to be sensible and always observe the two-metre social distancing rules.

