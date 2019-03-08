Search

Send us your snaps! Region gets ready for scorching weekend

PUBLISHED: 06:14 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:19 01 June 2019

Meredith and Rhiannon Haynes from Norwich enjoy the hot weather on Yarmouth beach last year. Picture: Nick Butcher

From a TV presenter visit and display flights across beautiful blue skies, to a day at the races - there's something for everyone to enjoy this sunny weekend.

Yesterday saw some warm sunshine, but the mercury is likely to rise today (Saturday June 1) and tomorrow.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "The temperature is set to rise a bit again on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures of around 25C.

"On Sunday, it may be a bit more humid and muggy, and we should see highs of around 26C to 27C."

These temperatures mean that some parts of Norfolk could well be hotter than Ibiza this weekend, with the BBC predicting highs of 24C for the party island today and tomorrow.

With so many events planned across the region, organisers are hoping for bumper crowds.

Here are some things to see and do:

■ See a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hurricane display at a reunion and heritage day at Langham Dome, near Holt, today

■ Wildcat Aerobatics will display close formation aerobatics and precision synchronised flying at Wildcraft Brewery's Wildfest event in Coltishall Road, Buxton, at 4pm today

■ Fakenham Racecourse will host its popular ladies' day event tomorrow, drawing people from far and wide with more advance tickets sold than last year

■ In Diss, over 50 businesses in the town centre have dressed up to enter Diss Town Carnival window dressing competition. They will be on display until June 10, with the carnival taking place on June 9

■ More than 240 cars will be at the Elveden Classic Car Show at the Elvedon Estate, in Suffolk, tomorrow

■ In Norwich, fans of children's channel CBeebies will be excited to meet one of its presenters, who is guest of honour at family fun day in Norfolk

Vet, zoologist and TV personality Jess French will be heading to Easton and Otley College for their annual family fun day tomorrow

■ Crowds will be able to support those taking part in the Mike Groves 10K , which starts at 10am from Scottow Enterprise Park - the former RAF Coltishall base.

If you are out and about enjoying the best of the region's weather, then send a photo and a brief description of what you are doing to reporter Donna-Louise Bishop at donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk, for a chance to be featured in our papers or online.

