'Vulnerable patients can deteriorate quickly'- warning for elderly people to stay indoors and keep hydrated in hot weather

People are being urged to check on elderly neighbours and relatives in the hot weather. Photo Getty Images Pablo_K

Neighbours and relatives are being urged to check on the elderly as heatwave temperatures continue to rise.

Age UK has also issued advice as temperatures topped 30C on Tuesday, July 23.

Alison Bessey, day care and dementia manager at Marion Road Day Cente in Norwich, run by Age UK Norwich, said: "Many people are finding it [the hot weather] quite difficult."

She added workers at the centre were encouraging people to drink more fluids as some older people, especially with dementia, forgot to drink regularly.

Mrs Bessey, 54, from Mile Cross in Norwich, added: "Check on your relatives and neighbours to see if they are OK and that they have been drinking enough.

"We are reinforcing the importance of hydration. It is about common sense."

She said the day centre was making sure its building was well-ventilated as were the buses that dropped and picked up the people who used the service.

The centre manager said its staff were also reminding elderly people to avoid going outside between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its peak and not physically exert themselves.

Anna Morgan, director of nursing and quality for Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, said elderly people who lived alone were particularly "vulnerable" to heat-related illnesses.

She said: "We wouldn't want people going out in the extreme heat. Vulnerable patients can deteriorate quickly if they don't keep themselves hydrated. We as a service are extra vigilant at this time of year."

As well as keeping homes cool she advised people wear loose clothing.

Age UK advice includes:

■Aiming to drink six-eight glasses of liquid a day, and more if hot;

■Eating a balanced diet;

■Being aware of certain signs of overheating including muscle cramps in your arms, legs or stomach, mild confusion, weakness or sleep problems;

■People should call 111 or their GP if they experience signs of heat exhaustion, which include headaches, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, intense thirst, heavy sweating and a fast pulse;

■People should call 999 if people experience signs of heatstroke, which include confusion, disorientation, seizures and loss of consciousness.