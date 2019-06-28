Temperatures set to soar to low 30s in Norfolk in weekend heatwave

Diss looking splendid in the sunshine during a previous summer heatwave. Forecasters say Norfolk and Suffolk will see high temperatures over the weekend. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Forecasters have dispelled doubts over the likelihood of hot weather in Norfolk and Waveney this weekend.

As Friday got off to an overcast start, following cooler and cloudier than expected conditions on Wednesday and Thursday, there were whispers that the predicted heatwave would not reach the eastern region.

However, Norfolk and Suffolk still look set for their share of sunshine.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 30C in western parts of the counties on Saturday and conditions are expected to get muggy. In coastal areas, sea breezes will take the edge off the heat.

But those spending time outside are being urged to slap on the sun cream as the clear skies will keep UV levels high, increasing the chance of burning.

Phil Garner from Norwich-based Weatherquest was confident of a fine weekend.

"It was always going to be that Friday was relatively fresh," he said.

"On Saturday we are looking at more of a southerly flow. Most place are looking at temperatures into the mid 20s and in western parts of the county it will be 30C or 31C.

"It is going to feel different to the last few days as it is going to be quite humid and will feel quite close.

"On Sunday the winds are from the west so it should be a more comfortable day with temperatures around 22C or 23C.

"On Monday and Tuesday we are expecting temperatures to be in the high teens or low 20s, which is what we would expect for this time of year."

Mr Garner added that clear skies on Saturday would mean higher UV levels, while the pollen count will continue to be elevated - although a change in wind direction early next week could bring the pollen count down.

The hottest conditions recorded in 2019 so far were at Weybourne in Norfolk on June 2, where the temperature reached 28.8C.

It followed a balmy Easter weekend in late April which saw the hottest Easter Monday on record, with temperatures hitting 24.5C at Santon Downham near Thetford.

The cloudy conditions this week affected proceedings at the Royal Norfolk Show, keeping the RAF Falcons parachute display team grounded until the last of their scheduled shows on Thursday evening.