Storm Eunice leaves hundreds of homes in Norfolk without power

Hundreds of homes have been left without power across Norfolk following disruption caused by Storm Eunice.

UK Power Networks is reporting outages in Diss, Hapton, Attleborough, Aylsham, Stalham, Swaffham, Horsford, Great Yarmouth and more than 650 people in Stanton in Suffolk.

In Diss, about 615 customers are thought to have been impacted by the power cut which began just before 11.15am.

The estimated time for the power to be restored is between 5pm and 6pm.

Elsewhere in Stalham, approximately 279 homes have been impacted while about 261 customers are without power in Attleborough.

UK Power Networks' website reads it is "investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area".

Heavy winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Norfolk with an amber weather warning issued by the Met Office meaning there could be a “danger to life”.