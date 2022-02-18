News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Storm Eunice leaves hundreds of homes in Norfolk without power

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:44 PM February 18, 2022
There is a power cut in Lowestoft town centre. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Homes across Norfolk have been left without power due to disruption caused by Storm Eunice. - Credit: PA

Hundreds of homes have been left without power across Norfolk following disruption caused by Storm Eunice. 

UK Power Networks is reporting outages in Diss, Hapton, Attleborough, Aylsham, Stalham, Swaffham, Horsford, Great Yarmouth and more than 650 people in Stanton in Suffolk.

In Diss, about 615 customers are thought to have been impacted by the power cut which began just before 11.15am.

The estimated time for the power to be restored is between 5pm and 6pm.

The progress of the storm

Elsewhere in Stalham, approximately 279 homes have been impacted while about 261 customers are without power in Attleborough.

UK Power Networks' website reads it is "investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area".

Heavy winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Norfolk with an amber weather warning issued by the Met Office meaning there could be a “danger to life”.  

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Waves crash against the defences at Walcott, but the risk of a sea change has subsided. Picture: ANT

Norfolk Live News | Video

'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Storm Dudley batters Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

High winds hammer Norfolk causing widespread disruption

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the coastal erosion at East Runton, taken in late 2017. Photo: BlueSky UAV Special

Planning and Development

Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The fight for a byway in Pockthorpe Lane, Thompson is set to be heard by Planning Inspectors next week

Norfolk County Council

New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon