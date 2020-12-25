People evacuated from homes on Christmas Day after flash flooding

Published: 9:13 AM December 25, 2020

Several people have been forced out of their homes across the county after severe flash flooding.

A major incident was declared by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service last night in Bungay after rain got into people's homes, forcing multiple evacuations.

Water levels on the River Waveney are being monitored and eight warnings are in place for Norfolk meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

These are in the following places:

River Thet at Shropham, East Harling and Shadwell;

River Wissey at Mundford, Stoke Ferry, and Hilgay;

River Tas through Stoke Holy Cross;

River Tiffey from Wymondham to Barford;

River Waveney from Bungay to Ellingham;

River Waveney from Diss to Bungay;

River Yare from Barnham Broom to A11 at Cringleford;

River Yare from A11 at Cringleford to Trowse Newton.

At the start of the major incident in Bungay, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "BUNGAY AND WAINFORD FLOODING: firefighters, police and council staff are currently in Bungay and Wainford managing flooding caused by heavy rainfall. Some properties evacuated and residents being supported. Please be careful in these areas."

A few hours later it added: "The major incident in Bungay is being scaled down but we are maintaining a presence in the town overnight. Thank you to @SuffolkPolice, all agencies involved an @cambsfrs control for your support."

As well as the Bungay area, firefighters from Dereham were called to Wood Rising Road in Cranworth, near Watton, at around 7.40am on Christmas Day, to reports of a house that had been flooded by the heavy rain.

A crew from Loddon were also called to flooding outside a home on Ditchingham Dam near Bungay just after 7.45am on Christmas Day.

There were also reports of a multiple-vehicle crash on Thickthorn roundabout just outside Norwich yesterday after standing water but there were no major injuries.

As well as firefighters, police officers are supporting communities affected by flash flooding.

A police spokesperson said the force had received higher than normal calls over the past 24 hours since Christmas Eve because of flooding.

They added officers were supporting the fire service.











