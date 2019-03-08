Video

'I've got my car packed' - homeowners prepare for high tides in Norfolk flood zones

Darren Trumper from the Environment Agency.

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

Michael Wright is staying optimistic but wary of the dangers.

People living along Heacham, Hunstanton and Snettisham seafront have been warned to expect a tidal surge, with "high tides making water levels higher than usual".

The wind direction has remained southwesterly so far this morning, (Tuesday, October 1), and high tide passed at around 8.40am.

Emergency services, the coastguard and the county council knocked on more than 3,000 doors in the area yesterday (September 30), warning of the risk following a period of heavy rain.

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

Michael Wright, who lives near Peterborough but stays at Heacham Holidays every other week, is staying optimistic but wary of the dangers.

"I thought I'd come down to the beach this morning to see what it's all about," said Mr Wright. "I don't think it's going to be as bad as they say but you've got to be cautious.

"I'm not unduly worried at the moment and I'm just going to stay and have a look to see what happens. I'll take it as it comes and will be here for the next hour or two just keeping an eye on things.

"I've got my car packed and ready so if it does get bad I'm definitely ready to go, but I think I'll see it out."

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

Darren Trumper, from the Environment Agency, says the plan of action is simply patrolling the seafront and ensuring the safety of local people.

He said: "I'm one of many teams patrolling the coast based on the forecast we've had, making sure communities and properties are protected from the high tides.

"From talking to our partners and control rooms, the wind is gradually dropping as we're seeing now and the forecast is good for this area in terms of the wind direction.

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

"Over the next hour we're stood down and we'll now patrol up to Hunstanton and back to Heacham to check the tide hasn't breached any of the defences.

"There are many communities and several different partners making sure everybody's safe."

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

Holidaymakers and homeowners are on high alert as a section of the Norfolk coast is threatened by flooding.

