Gritting machines at the ready after Indian summer

PUBLISHED: 07:57 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 01 October 2020

One of the new Highways England gritting machines. PIcture: Highways England

One of the new Highways England gritting machines. PIcture: Highways England

Highways England

A week after Norfolk was experiencing an Indian summer gritters are on standby as temperatures start to drop.

Some 93 new gritters - part of its fleet of 535 vehicles, will be patrolling major A roads across the country this winter as part of a Highways England multi-million pound investment.

MORE: True grit: A shift with a team keeping our roads clear during winter

Jane Wilkins, Highways England’s winter fleet manager, said: “The latest vehicles contain innovative technology. This enables salt to be spread onto the road automatically, considering any specific requirements for bridges, landscape and other road features allowing drivers to give their full attention to driving at all times. When the wintry weather does arrive our 1,300 specially trained gritter drivers will be ready to work around the clock to keep traffic moving.”

