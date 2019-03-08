Wind causes cancellations and closures across the county

Strong winds have led to a number of closures and cancellations this weekend as the region battens down the hatches in the face of unseasonal weather.

Due to high winds a number of rides at Pleasurewood Hills have been closed, these include the Jolly Roger, a 100ft tall drop ride, Fireball, a thrill ride, and two rollercoasters, Marble Madness and Wipeout.

A spokesperson for the theme park said officials would be monitoring the weather throughout the day and would aim to re-open the rides as soon as it was safe to do so.

The rest of the park remains open.

Felbrigg Hall and Holkham Park are both closed, and various events have been called off.

On Thursday the organisers of Houghton Festival took the "heartbreaking" decision to cancel the electronic music festival amid safety concerns.

Beccles Harvest Moon Festival, which was set to take place this weekend, has also been cancelled in "the interest of the public safety".

Both the Sheringham and Blickling Parkrun were cancelled, while Sloughbottom Park Run went ahead as usual.

Sheringham ParkRun said on Facebook: "It is with regret that together with our hosts the National Trust at Sheringham Park, we have made the decision to cancel the event tomorrow due to very high winds being forecast.

"Whilst we hate to disappoint participants, as we have said before, we will never gamble with people's safety and that includes our volunteers as well as the runners."

The ParkRun scheme is a free and timed 5k walk, jog or run at 9am every Saturday.

Runs are organised by volunteers and are open to all ages and abilities.