Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Almost 500 people in Norfolk were without power this morning (Wednesday, January 15) after the county was battered by high winds.

Power cuts were triggered by damage to overhead electricity lines, caused by strong winds of up to 45 mph in East Anglia, amid a Met Office weather warning.

UK Power Networks said as of 5.30am they were trying to reconnect power to just over 480 customers, across 18 postcode areas in the county this morning.

A number of those customers have since been reconnected.

Areas affected included Spixworth, Horsford, Stoke Holy Cross, Cromer, Aylsham, Fakenham, Wells, Poringland, Happisburgh, Walcott, Watlington, West Winch, Poringland and Rockland St Mary.

Last night, homes in Attleborough, Feltwell, Thetford and Reepham were without power.

Earlier yesterday, households experienced power cuts in parts of Roydon, Bressingham, North Lopham, Garboldisham, Banham, Old Buckenham, Winfarthing and Shelfanger.

Norfolk firefighters were called to a number of floods last night as the region was hit by the blustery weather.

Crews from Downham Market went to flooding in Main Road, Crimplesham, near King's Lynn at just after 1am today.

They used a pump to protect properties from the water.

A fire officer also provided advice after flooding at Edmonson Walk in Fakenham at just after 8pm last night.

The wind brought down 45 trees across Norfolk, including one on the A146 last night, which closed the road for four hours.

Police urged drivers to avoid the A146 near Yelverton after the fallen tree completely blocked the road.

An Urban Search and Rescue team from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene at about 5pm to assist officers.

The tree was removed and the road reopened at about 10pm.

The high winds also caused disruption to train services between King's Lynn and Cambridge, while some buses in Norfolk took alternative routes because of the weather, with Konectbus services diverting away from the A47 because of crosswinds.

The Met Office weather warning has been lifted.