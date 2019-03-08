Search

Risk of sunburn as Norfolk set for 'very high' levels of UV

PUBLISHED: 12:56 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 25 June 2019

Risk of sunburn is high this week due to strong UV levels. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Risk of sunburn is high this week due to strong UV levels. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

The UV forecast for Norfolk for the end of this week is very high despite cooler temperatures.

Those heading to the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday and Thursday should take care to apply sunscreen and make use of the shade where possible, as the UV index over the two days is set to rise dramatically.

While the BBC forecast a 'low' UV rating for Wednesday, by around midday on Thursday the forecast becomes 'very high' for the Norwich area.

The Met Office also forecasts high UV levels from early to mid afternoon across Norfolk from Thursday to Saturday.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "UV levels will be high despite the fact that temperatures will be a bit cooler than we have been experiencing.

"On Wednesday we're only really looking at highs of between 17-19C, and Thursday around 19C up to 20C."

High UV ratings mean a greater risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure, such as sunburn.

The Met Office explains that: "Small amounts of UV exposure can be beneficial as it is essential in the production of vitamin D, however over exposure of UV can lead to serious health issues."

