Weekend flood warnings in place for Norfolk coastal towns

High tides may cause possible flooding. Photo: Nick Butcher EDP pics © 2007

A flood alert has been issued for areas around the Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne this weekend following a spate of high tides.

There is a possibility of flooding to riverside roads and footpaths around Great Yarmouth, as well as in Acle, Caister and Hemsby.

Water levels will continue to remain higher than normal in some places, and may remain high for a few days until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

According to the government, this is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth - this restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.

They added that "we expect to see high water levels also around Wroxham boat yards and Ferry road in Horning".

The advice is to take care on waterside roads and footpaths, and not to put yourself in any unnecessary danger.

Roaring winds of 60-70mph are also expected to hit the county as Storm Dennis approaches.

Following last weekend's storm Ciara, which did significant damage to power lines, transport and homes, the Met Office has warned that this week's storm could bring yet another weekend of heavy wind and rain.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday. Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely."

Numerous schools were forced to close on Monday because of weather over the weekend, but the Met Office has assured the public that the effects of Storm Dennis are unlikely to be as damaging as those of Ciara.