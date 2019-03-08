Heavy rain weather warning with football fixture wash out

A weather warning issued for parts of the region could see flooding.

A Met Office yellow weather warning has seen football fixtures and Halloween events postponed with more heavy rain expected.

The warning is in place for parts of west Norfolk and Cambridgeshire on Saturday, October 26 with the weather expected to last until 3pm.

Following early morning pitch inspections, King's Lynn Town FC reserves home game against Leiston Reserves as well as the first team game at Kidderminster have been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

A Halloween Carnival Night at the Adrian Flux Areana, King's Lynn, has been moved to Sunday, October 27 because of the weather.

The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance of flooding and businesses.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions due to surface water build-up and rain reducing visibility.

A statement on the Met Office website said: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

Earlier this month an amber warning was issued for west and north Norfolk for heavy rain with holiday homes evacuated along the coast.