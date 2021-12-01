Heavy rain forecast for the rest of the week in Norfolk but snow unlikely

Heavy rain is forecast for parts of Norfolk this week. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Norfolk is set for yet more gloomy weather according to forecasters - with a chance of light snow.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest there may be wintry showers on Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday.

It is expected to turn to rain as the day goes on.

Inland temperatures are expected to hit highs of 4C on Thursday, while on the coast it could reach 7C.

Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said: "For most of this week there'll only maybe be a sleet shower or small amount of snow.

"It would only be overnight, and the chances are it won't accumulate as the ground will be damp and it would be likely to freeze if it did land.

"Any snow would be in isolated spots and we're expecting a very cold night on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures set to warm up on Friday and get milder through the weekend."

Most parts of Norfolk are likely to see rain each day in the early morning and afternoon until Saturday when things could dry up.