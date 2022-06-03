Don't rain on my parade! Heavy rain forecast for end of Jubilee weekend

While the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend got off to a sunny start on Thursday, the weather is set to take a turn as people in Norfolk gear up to return to work on Sunday.

Rain is forecast from the early hours on Sunday, June 5 and by 9am there is a high likelihood of heavy rainfall until 5pm, which will get lighter in the evening.

This light rain will then continue throughout Monday daytime in Norwich, but in Cromer and Great Yarmouth it is set to stop early afternoon.

On both days there are highs of 14 degrees predicted for most areas.

Those wanting a barbecue in the garden are probably better to get the coals fired up before the rain starts.

Thankfully the sun shone across Norfolk on Thursday, which was good news for beacon lightings happening across the county.