Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for very heavy rain and possible flooding in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning, which covers the west of the county including King's Lynn and Downham Market, is in place from 4am to 11pm on Tuesday, September 24.

The public are advised to be aware that homes and businesses could be flooded and that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, "causing a danger to life".

You may also want to watch:

The alert warns that many places are set for 15 - 30mm of rain, but some parts of the country may see as much as 70mm of rain in a few hours.

It also says some communities may be cut off from flooded roads. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible and there is a chance of powercuts.

A spokesman for local forecaster Weatherquest said: "The heaviest rain will begin to fall around the morning commute and continue through to around midday.

"While it's just the west of the county under the weather warning at the moment, central and east Norfolk will also see a decent amount of rain, around 10 to 15mm.

"It's going to be the wettest day we've seen in a while."