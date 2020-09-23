Search

Heavy rain and tumbling temperatures as warm weather comes to abrupt end

PUBLISHED: 08:23 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 23 September 2020

Heavy rainfall is forecast for Norfolk. Pic: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The recent sunny weather has come to an abrupt end today, with heavy rain in parts of Norfolk - and forecasters say temperatures will now plunge in the days ahead.

After balmy temperatures earlier this week, parts of the county have already had heavy showers today.

And forecasters at the University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said the rain was likely to continue and temperatures would plummet going into the weekend.

Weatherquest’s Fred Best said: “For today, there’s been a few heavy showers around part of the county and there’s the chance of a few more heavy showers over the next couple of hours.

“It could then clear in the mid morning, but then there could be more heavy showers across the region later on. It is going to be wet today.

“And generally it will be a colder day than yesterday, although still relatively mild at 19C.” But Mr Best said temperatures will then drop further as the week goes on. He said: “Tomorrow, it is going to start getting colder, with 15C on Thursday and struggling to get much above 11C to 13C on Friday and going into the weekend.”

He said more showers were likely on Thursday and it could also start to get windy, which would continue on Friday.

Mr Best said: “Friday and Saturday could still see a few showers and after that the north and north east coast are likely to see showers. The further west and south west you go, then the higher chances of it staying dry.”

