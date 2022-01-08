Heavy rain set to get worse in Norfolk today - but things will improve on Sunday

Norfolk is set to be hit by more heavy rain. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It's set to get wetter before it gets better.

That's according to the forecasters at Weatherquest.

After persistent rain disrupted parts of Norfolk on Saturday, a spokeswoman for Weatherquest said that heavier rain was "still to come".

She said: "Rain is working its way east with the heaviest stuff to arrive around 5pm on Saturday."

Heavy winds and rain were reported across the county, with King's Lynn Town calling off its match against Woking Town due to the terrible conditions.

GAME OFF after the red calls it — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) January 8, 2022

The Weatherquest spokeswoman added that Sunday is anticipated to be brighter with some sunny spells across the day.

She said: "It's looking much better tomorrow and most of the day will be nice."

Have your plans been impacted by the weather? Let us know through our Facebook page or by emailing newsdesk@archant.co.uk.