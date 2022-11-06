Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Norfolk
- Credit: Supplied
A warning has been issued by police after parts of Norfolk were hit by flooding amid heavy rain in the region.
Torrential downpours hit the county on Sunday (November 6) morning which prompted Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team to issue guidance to drivers travelling on the roads.
In a tweet, officers said there had been "lots of floods and standing water everywhere" and urged motorists to drive to the conditions.
Drivers reported heavy flooding in Norwich, on the A146 from Norwich to Beccles, and the A47 between Great Yarmouth and the city.
The Met Office said the band of rain that hit southeast England this morning would be followed by a band of heavy showers on Sunday afternoon.
It comes after the county had been hit by heavy rain earlier in the week with Norfolk Constabulary advising they had received a high number of 101 calls on Thursday (November 3).