Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Norfolk

A warning has been issued by police after parts of Norfolk were hit by flooding amid heavy rain in the region.

Torrential downpours hit the county on Sunday (November 6) morning which prompted Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team to issue guidance to drivers travelling on the roads.

In a tweet, officers said there had been "lots of floods and standing water everywhere" and urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

There are lots of floods & lots of standing water.



EVERYWHERE.



Please don't drive through flood water & please drive to the conditions.



I don't have any more dry socks or shoes to change into when I have to rescue you. #NeedWellies #SoakedSocks #WetTrafficCop#pc1880 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 6, 2022

Drivers reported heavy flooding in Norwich, on the A146 from Norwich to Beccles, and the A47 between Great Yarmouth and the city.

The Met Office said the band of rain that hit southeast England this morning would be followed by a band of heavy showers on Sunday afternoon.

The band of rain across southeast England is slowly clearing away, but this will be swiftly followed by a band of heavy showers 🌦️



Take care if you're travelling on the roads this afternoon ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/nAyKxJhIn1 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 6, 2022

It comes after the county had been hit by heavy rain earlier in the week with Norfolk Constabulary advising they had received a high number of 101 calls on Thursday (November 3).



