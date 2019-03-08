Search

Heatwave warning in place for bank holiday weekend with highs of 31C

PUBLISHED: 10:21 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 23 August 2019

Locals and holidaymakers are making the most of the hot weather on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

Locals and holidaymakers are making the most of the hot weather on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

Archant

A heatwave warning has been issued for eastern parts of the country this weekend with it set to be the hottest August bank holiday on record.

The Met Office has issued the "Level 3 - Heatwave Action" warning, which covers Norfolk and Waveney, from 9am on Saturday until 9am on Monday.

Temperatures are set to reach 31C in some parts of Norfolk on Sunday and the Met Office is warning people to keep put of the sun.

MORE: 9 things to do over August bank holiday in Norfolk

Its advice also states: "Keep your home as cool as possible - shading windows and shutting them during the day may help. Open them when it is cooler at night.

"Keep drinking fluids. If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do."

The highest record temperature for the late August bank holiday weekend is currently 31.5C at Heathrow Airport in 2001.

