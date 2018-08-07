News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Heatwave to break this evening with thundery downpours

person

Dominic Gilbert

Published: 6:48 AM August 7, 2018    Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020
Storm pictures from a thunderstorm in Norwich.

Storm pictures from a thunderstorm in Norwich. - Credit: citizenside.com

Today could mark the end of the heatwave for the rest of the week as temperatures are set to drop dramatically from this evening.

Forecasters at the Met Office have said a 'very hot and often sunny day' is expected today, with highs of up to 33C. However, cloud will build through the afternoon, with the risk of some thundery outbreaks of rain spreading northeast into the evening.

The heaviest downpours in the East of England are likely to hit Essex and Suffolk, before thundery rain moves eastwards after midnight with most parts dry by dawn. Tonight is expected to be another quite humid and uncomfortable night with a minimum temperature of 17C.

From Wednesday for the remainder of the week, temperatures are unlikely to rise past 25C, with a much fresher feel, the Met Office says.

