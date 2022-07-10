Heatwave hits Norfolk - with temperatures of 30C here to stay this week

Hot weather is here to stay in Norfolk this week with the arrival of the heatwave - Credit: IAN BURT

Temperatures neared 30C in Norfolk on Sunday amid the arrival of a heatwave which is blasting the country.

Sunny conditions are expected all week - prompting the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue a level two heat-health alert which is in place for the east of England until Friday (July 15).

Today, parts of the region and London saw highs of 29C with clear skies this afternoon which has made England hotter than parts of the Maldives.

Many people choose to go to the park to enjoy hot weather in Norfolk - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And with the heatwave anticipated to stick around, temperatures could soar to above 32C on Tuesday - which would beat the 31.7C recorded in Santon Downham on June 17 as the hottest day of the year in Norfolk.

A Norwich-based forecaster at Weatherquest revealed that Norfolk could expect temperatures to stay at 30C throughout the week.

Forecaster Chris Bell said: "There will be hot temperatures across the region all week with temperatures to hit 30C and above.

"South Norfolk is expected to be the warmest area."

Nationally, the Met Office predicted central areas of England would push 28C, with the south west hitting 23C on Sunday.

The hottest parts of Wales were expected to hit 26C during the afternoon, 27C in areas in northern England, 25C in Scotland and 23C in Northern Ireland.

Beccles Lido during the hot weather in June - Credit: Nick Butcher

A map on the forecaster’s website showed a blanket of sunshine across the whole of the UK across all of Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud: “There’s a headline maximum of around 29C over the course of Sunday in London and the south east.

“We should see pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine across the bulk of England and Wales and a good portion of Scotland."

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, taken at a Heathrow on June 17, the Met Office said.

The UKHSA warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the south east and east of England.

People in affected areas have been urged to take shelter or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.