What a splash! Hundreds cool off at Beccles Lido following heat wave
PUBLISHED: 16:23 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 24 July 2019
Archant
Hundreds of people flocked to Beccles Lido to cool off after temperatures sky rocketed to the mid 30s this week.
Queues snaked from the entrance of the open air swimming pool on Wednesday as keen swimmers yearned for a splash in the water to cool off in the sweltering conditions.
In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson for Beccles Lido urged swimmers to bring plenty of bottled water and keep hydrated due to the unpredictable wait to enter the pool.
"Please remember to bring plenty of water as we cannot predict how long the wait will be," they said.
By midday, the lido was operating at a "one in and one out system" after the pool had reached it's full capacity.
The open air pool on Puddingmoor, in Beccles, is open for the duration of the summer months and has been enjoyed by locals and holidaymakers alike for decades.
Can you spot yourself in these pictures?