What a splash! Hundreds cool off at Beccles Lido following heat wave

PUBLISHED: 16:23 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 24 July 2019

Somersaulting into summer, a youngster makes a splash at Beccles lido as temeratures soar past 30c. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Somersaulting into summer, a youngster makes a splash at Beccles lido as temeratures soar past 30c. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Hundreds of people flocked to Beccles Lido to cool off after temperatures sky rocketed to the mid 30s this week.

As temperatures soared across Norfolk and Suffolk, Beccles lido proved a popular choice to cool off. Picture: Neil DidsburyAs temperatures soared across Norfolk and Suffolk, Beccles lido proved a popular choice to cool off. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Queues snaked from the entrance of the open air swimming pool on Wednesday as keen swimmers yearned for a splash in the water to cool off in the sweltering conditions.

In a post to Facebook, a spokesperson for Beccles Lido urged swimmers to bring plenty of bottled water and keep hydrated due to the unpredictable wait to enter the pool.

"Please remember to bring plenty of water as we cannot predict how long the wait will be," they said.

Youngsters at Beccles lido enjoying the start of the summer holidays. Picture: Neil DidsburyYoungsters at Beccles lido enjoying the start of the summer holidays. Picture: Neil Didsbury

By midday, the lido was operating at a "one in and one out system" after the pool had reached it's full capacity.

The open air pool on Puddingmoor, in Beccles, is open for the duration of the summer months and has been enjoyed by locals and holidaymakers alike for decades.

Can you spot yourself in these pictures?

Youngsters at Beccles lido cooling off as the mercury continued to rise in the Waveney valley. Picture: Neil DidsburyYoungsters at Beccles lido cooling off as the mercury continued to rise in the Waveney valley. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Beccles lido was the place to be as temperatures soared across Norfolk and Suffolk on Wednesday. Picture: Neil DidsburyBeccles lido was the place to be as temperatures soared across Norfolk and Suffolk on Wednesday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Beccles lido was a popular place to be as temperatures soared across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Neil DidsburyBeccles lido was a popular place to be as temperatures soared across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The best way to stay cool in the summer holidays, youngsters enjoying a dip at Beccles lido. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe best way to stay cool in the summer holidays, youngsters enjoying a dip at Beccles lido. Picture: Neil Didsbury

