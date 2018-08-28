Video

WATCH: High tides leave the Harbour Inn pub in a foot of water

Big waves crashing against the shore in Southwold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic video footage shows the extent of flooding cause by the high tides hitting the Suffolk coast this morning at Southwold.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Our photographer Sarah Lucy Brown has been down to Southwold sea front this morning to catch sight of high tides hitting the coastal town.

Flooding has already been reported at Southwold harbour where water is said to be crossing the road.

READ MORE: Big waves at Southwold as high tide starts to hit

SLB Southwold Waves (7) SLB Southwold Waves (7)

The Harbour Inn pub at Southwold has closed its doors for the rest of the day after the floodwaters rose.

“We are probably a good foot under water in the building at the moment,” said Mark Cooper, general manager at the Harbour Inn.

Mr Cooper said that the pub had taken precautions well ahead of time, having moved all their furniture from the building well ahead of the tides.

Scenes along the Southwold coast line Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Scenes along the Southwold coast line Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The Environment Agency gives us a 24 hour heads up that gives us an opportunity to liase with other businesses down the harbour,” said Mr Cooper.

“It’s not as bad as it was in 2013 when the waters reached 5 foot in the bar area.

“I’ve been here 10 years and I have lost count of how many floods there have been.”

Despite the flooding the team at the pub are hopeful that they will re-open tomorrow as long as there is not another high tide like the one experienced this morning.

A flood warning remains in place for the town until shortly before 2pm this afternoon with the area expected to reach high tide in the next few minutes.

Other areas of the Suffolk coast are expecting to reach high tide in the next hour or so.

READ MORE: Latest on coastal flooding across Suffolk and north Essex

Scenes along the Southwold coast line Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Scenes along the Southwold coast line Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN