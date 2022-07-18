Water supply issues along coast due to 'high demand' amid heatwave

Happisburgh is one of the areas affected by low water pressure. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Some towns and villages on the Norfolk coast are experiencing water supply issues amid the heatwave.

On Monday afternoon, Anglian Water said that some of its customers in Happisburgh, Lessingham and the surrounding areas had very low water pressure.

On the Anglian Water map this shows issues going down as far as Horsey.

The company said that it is due to demand for water being "very high at the moment".

It comes as temperatures soar across Norfolk, with some areas nearing 40C.

It is estimated to be back to normal by 9pm on Monday and residents are being urged to only use water for essentials, like drinking, cooking and washing.

Ahead of the heatwave, Anglian Water urged households to turn off lawn sprinklers, to not wash their car and to take shorter showers.