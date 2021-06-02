Norfolk hits 24C - but parts of coast barely top 17C

Published: 7:25 AM June 2, 2021

Sun-seekers flocked to coastal beauty spots like Brancaster on Tuesday, but the warmest temperatures were to be found further inland. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

June began with the hottest day of the year in the region, according to a Norwich-based meteorologist.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said the first day of meteorological summer topped the temperatures set on March 31, which was previously the warmest day of 2021.

The mercury hit 23.9C in Weybourne, north Norfolk, that day, but that has now been beaten by the 25.1C recorded in Santon Downham, north Suffolk, on Tuesday.

Norfolk's warmest place was Harpley, between King's Lynn and Fakenham, which saw 24C, while parts of Norwich reached 23℃.

Despite a horde of families taking children to the north Norfolk coast during half term, those who did missed out on much of the warmth as some coastal favourites were far cooler than other places further inland.

Weybourne was well off the 23.9C it saw in March with a comparatively chilly high of 15.5C, while Cromer topped out at 17.1C.

Going forward the warmth is set to stay, and those records for the year look likely to be topped with the very hottest weather still yet to come, according to the Met Office.

It's likely to be warmer on the coast today with temperatures up to 19℃ expected in Weybourne, but it's more likely to be 25℃ or above in some areas of the county.

And the same is true for Thursday as half term continues the hot and sunny trend, with a possible maximum of 28℃ taking the county into possible heatwave territory.

Some showers could creep in on Friday, but by and large the sun and heat are set to stay for the weekend and into next week too.