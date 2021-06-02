News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Norfolk hits 24C - but parts of coast barely top 17C

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:25 AM June 2, 2021   
The busy Brancaster beach which causes traffic problems in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sun-seekers flocked to coastal beauty spots like Brancaster on Tuesday, but the warmest temperatures were to be found further inland. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

June began with the hottest day of the year in the region, according to a Norwich-based meteorologist.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley said the first day of meteorological summer topped the temperatures set on March 31, which was previously the warmest day of 2021.

The mercury hit 23.9C in Weybourne, north Norfolk, that day, but that has now been beaten by the 25.1C recorded in Santon Downham, north Suffolk, on Tuesday.

Norfolk's warmest place was Harpley, between King's Lynn and Fakenham, which saw 24C, while parts of Norwich reached 23℃.

Despite a horde of families taking children to the north Norfolk coast during half term, those who did missed out on much of the warmth as some coastal favourites were far cooler than other places further inland.

You may also want to watch:

Weybourne was well off the 23.9C it saw in March with a comparatively chilly high of 15.5C, while Cromer topped out at 17.1C.

Going forward the warmth is set to stay, and those records for the year look likely to be topped with the very hottest weather still yet to come, according to the Met Office.

Most Read

  1. 1 Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam
  2. 2 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
  3. 3 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
  1. 4 Lorry driver caught carrying 18 tonnes of unsecured concrete blocks
  2. 5 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
  3. 6 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
  4. 7 'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time
  5. 8 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  6. 9 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
  7. 10 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

It's likely to be warmer on the coast today with temperatures up to 19℃ expected in Weybourne, but it's more likely to be 25℃ or above in some areas of the county.

And the same is true for Thursday as half term continues the hot and sunny trend, with a possible maximum of 28℃ taking the county into possible heatwave territory.

Some showers could creep in on Friday, but by and large the sun and heat are set to stay for the weekend and into next week too.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Janet and Peter Walker, 74 and 75,

Investigations

'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home

Joel Adams

person
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Tailgating has been rated the most irritating driving habit by UK motorists. File picture of traffic

Norfolk Live

Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus